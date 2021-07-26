Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE: CNQ) recently:

7/20/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$48.00 to C$51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$60.00 to C$64.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

Shares of CNQ opened at $32.59 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.21. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,212,000 after purchasing an additional 306,964 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

