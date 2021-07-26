WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $94.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.58.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

