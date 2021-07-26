Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $326.79.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on W. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total value of $1,139,391.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,996,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,711 shares of company stock worth $4,153,010 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

W traded down $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.51. 781,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,681. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07 and a beta of 3.13. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $209.12 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.30.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.