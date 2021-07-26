Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Position Cut by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 87.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,072 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WVE opened at $5.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $293.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.37. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 242.12% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. Analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WVE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

