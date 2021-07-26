Warburg Research Analysts Give Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) a €39.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SKB. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Koenig & Bauer alerts:

ETR SKB opened at €27.90 ($32.82) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $461.04 million and a PE ratio of -4.78. Koenig & Bauer has a 52 week low of €16.75 ($19.71) and a 52 week high of €29.80 ($35.06). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.