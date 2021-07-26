Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resource Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,267,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,645 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,533,911 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,160,000 after buying an additional 65,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,502 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $142.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.87.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

