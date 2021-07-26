Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,858,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,100 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,894,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $135,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $46.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.