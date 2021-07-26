W Green Pay (WGP) Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last Week

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $168,357.46 and $31,407.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One W Green Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00049393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.38 or 0.00826540 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

