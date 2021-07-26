Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $30,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 18.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

NYSE:VMC opened at $178.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $114.83 and a 1-year high of $194.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.89.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

