VSE (VSEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect VSE to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $164.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. VSE had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. On average, analysts expect VSE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $51.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.96 million, a P/E ratio of -144.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. VSE has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $53.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.69%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VSEC. B. Riley began coverage on VSE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

