Voyager Token Price Hits $2.04 (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.04 or 0.00005323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $453.81 million and $1.54 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Voyager Token Coin Profile

VGX is a coin. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

