Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 111,718 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 111,718 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Seagate Technology worth $10,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 22,339.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STX stock opened at $85.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,322 shares of company stock valued at $10,713,666. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

