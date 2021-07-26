Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 10,639 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 360,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,639 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICPT. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.55.

Shares of ICPT opened at $16.90 on Monday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $55.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $560.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.86) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

