Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,774,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after purchasing an additional 143,703 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $36,240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,712,000 after purchasing an additional 63,930 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,540,000 after purchasing an additional 53,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,927,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,126 shares of company stock worth $3,770,003. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.88.

NYSE:FDS opened at $345.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $332.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

