Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $9.59 Million Investment in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 199,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,586,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 720.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 864,709 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,214,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $888,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. 24.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MARA opened at $24.64 on Monday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 4.50.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.22). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

