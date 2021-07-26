Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,179 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $10,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 39.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total transaction of $9,058,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,185,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.51, for a total value of $210,215.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,404,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,126,012.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 238,376 shares of company stock valued at $77,895,539. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $361.54 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.27 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.58. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.42 and a beta of 0.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. lifted their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.75.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

