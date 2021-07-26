Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 232,116 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Targa Resources worth $10,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. FMR LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,012,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 28,336 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 215,872 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 566,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,254,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 136,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,211 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $42.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.04. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $49.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.