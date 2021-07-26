Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 19,696 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,696 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Atkore worth $7,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,714,000 after purchasing an additional 27,382 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,170,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,142,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Atkore by 30.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,029,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,047,000 after purchasing an additional 241,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atkore by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,723,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 818,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,857,000 after purchasing an additional 52,355 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $71.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.09. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 2.47.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

