Visionary Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $200.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 52-week low of $148.80 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on 3M from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.17.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.