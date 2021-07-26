Visionary Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $30,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $44,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $186,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $30.72 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $30.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.