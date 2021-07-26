Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 4,360 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $346,847,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after buying an additional 10,258,701 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $80,483,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $74,434,000 after buying an additional 5,606,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE F opened at $13.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.