Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 15 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK opened at $868.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $920.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $874.90.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,949 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,259. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, raised their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

