Visionary Wealth Advisors Invests $427,000 in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 260.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 755.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $98,000.

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock opened at $43.71 on Monday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $43.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25.

