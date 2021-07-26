Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $122.43 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $77.40 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.59.

