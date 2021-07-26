Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 4,043 JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JIG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 5,352.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JIG stock opened at $78.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.37. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $82.31.

