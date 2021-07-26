Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 148,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,511,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,947,000 after buying an additional 1,073,077 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 107.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,046 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 42.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,856,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,088,000 after purchasing an additional 554,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after purchasing an additional 89,816 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 244.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,493 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SKT stock opened at $17.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.05. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

