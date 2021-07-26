Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.57 Million in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 155,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COOLU. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 684.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000.

Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.04. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

