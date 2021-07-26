Virtu Financial LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,653 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

Visa stock opened at $248.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $483.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.55. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $250.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

