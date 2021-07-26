Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 245.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $864.48.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $826.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $792.01. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $845.62.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.