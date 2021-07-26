Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 3,791 Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $1,324,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $5,404,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAD stock opened at $379.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.21 and a 52-week high of $417.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $344.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.80.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 24.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAD. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.17.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

