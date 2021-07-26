Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,661 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after buying an additional 6,824,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,379,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,861 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,546,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204,252 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $47.10 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.48 and a one year high of $64.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.39. The firm has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.31.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.