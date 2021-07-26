Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VFF. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 15,559.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VFF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,460. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.31 million, a PE ratio of 474.74 and a beta of 3.68. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. Village Farms International had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 1.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.