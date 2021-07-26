Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $212.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Victory Capital by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $3,994,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 15.3% during the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.