Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Get Victory Capital alerts:

VCTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Victory Capital from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.09. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $33.51.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $212.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 28.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Weber Alan W boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 256,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,163 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.