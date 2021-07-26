Viberate Achieves Market Cap of $7.01 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Viberate coin can currently be bought for about $0.0356 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Viberate has traded 25% higher against the dollar. Viberate has a total market cap of $7.01 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00050321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.92 or 0.00845157 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00084242 BTC.

About Viberate

Viberate (VIB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

