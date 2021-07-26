Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,607 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vertex were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VERX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vertex by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,722,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,803 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertex by 24.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,191,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,160,000 after purchasing an additional 619,835 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex by 89.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 903,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 425,667 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex during the first quarter worth $6,594,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth $7,319,000. 17.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertex news, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $391,166.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $1,580,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex stock opened at $19.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.55 million. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vertex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

