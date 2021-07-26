Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Upgraded to Hold by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veritone currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.60.

VERI opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $691.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52. Veritone has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veritone will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banta Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Veritone by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 2,401,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,591,000 after buying an additional 81,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veritone by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,807,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after buying an additional 160,576 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Veritone by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,130,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after buying an additional 248,516 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at $10,509,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veritone by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after buying an additional 66,722 shares in the last quarter. 47.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

