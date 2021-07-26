Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $518,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF stock opened at $160.08 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $62.26 and a 1 year high of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,345 shares of company stock worth $9,889,341 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

