Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 41,060 Shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,060 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.07% of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 1,680.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter worth $249,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter worth $298,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

