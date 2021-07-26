Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 3,641 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 49.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,399,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $198,040,000 after acquiring an additional 62,693 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.95.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $148.83 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $92.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

