Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 1,865 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Loews by 10.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,393,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,620 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $598,108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,052,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,606 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 12.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,266,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,207,000 after acquiring an additional 256,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,197,000 after acquiring an additional 559,843 shares during the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L stock opened at $53.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,339.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.76.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

