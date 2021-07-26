Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 364,453 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 199,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $91.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.25. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

