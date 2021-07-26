Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 3,768 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 101.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 758.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWR opened at $86.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. American States Water has a one year low of $69.25 and a one year high of $87.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.12.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. American States Water’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWR. Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

