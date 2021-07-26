VeriCoin (VRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.92 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 23% against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0566 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $412.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,719.45 or 0.99574871 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00030563 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006207 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 70.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00075644 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000732 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009955 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000097 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,879,577 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

