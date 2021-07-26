Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $31.25 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $19.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an underperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Veoneer to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

NYSE VNE opened at $31.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.46. Veoneer has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $31.36.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.99% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNE. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,932,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,744,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 659,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,150,000 after purchasing an additional 396,706 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,147,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 1,223.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 250,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 231,177 shares during the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

