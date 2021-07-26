Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Given Hold Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.25 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VNE. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Veoneer to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veoneer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Veoneer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of VNE stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $31.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). Veoneer had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Veoneer will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $757,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 1st quarter valued at $1,224,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 303,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after buying an additional 23,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

