Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.58

Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 1314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

VLDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Velodyne Lidar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Velodyne Lidar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marta Thoma Hall sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $54,733.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $2,497,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,520,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,610,034.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,549,870 shares of company stock valued at $56,152,459 in the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 28.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

