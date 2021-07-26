Vectors Research Management LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of M. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 245,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 29,783 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,908,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,971,000 after buying an additional 146,034 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 371.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 183,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 144,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 209,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 132,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE M opened at $16.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on M. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

