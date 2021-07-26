Vectors Research Management LLC Invests $597,000 in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,684 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RIO opened at $84.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.62. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $95.97.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

