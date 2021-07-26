Vanilla Network (VNLA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $35,359.00

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.75 or 0.00031704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $8.38 million and approximately $35,359.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00037678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00111604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00128552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,204.57 or 1.00010436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002642 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $321.71 or 0.00800273 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 822,358 coins and its circulating supply is 657,199 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars.

